114 new corona cases reported in Indore

Indore: Corona toll touched 300 mark after one more patient succumbed to the virus on Tuesday. Overall death percentage in city now stands at 4.73%.

Besides, 114 new cases were detected on Tuesday. Number of samples tested stood at 1,813. Rate of Covid patients was 6.29% as number of cases in the city reached 6,339.

“A 36-year-old man of Railway Colony succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of 1,23,743 samples had been received till Tuesday night. Among them 6,339 had tested positive. On Tuesday 1,682 samples tested negative.

“We have taken 1,281 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,602 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,437 patients have been discharged so far.