11 specially-abled from Indore return home to UP

Indore: Due to lockdown, 11 specially-abled people from Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Indore away from their families. Out of these 11, three were visually impaired and 8 were hearing impaired.

Problems in communicating and commuting were major issues for these people, who were working in various fields and completing their education in Indore. With no way to earn their bread, they wanted to return home but were facing difficulty in communicating and finding requisite support.

With the help of special educators Monika and Gyanendra Purohit, the persons came together and communicated their issues.

“The basic problem was arranging a vehicle for them to go home, and Suresh Singh Bhadoria understood their pain and helped them,” Purohit said.

Director Social Justice Govt of India K V S Rao ensured their safe transport. Joint Director social justice Suchitra Tirkey provided local transportation for persons. Until now about 250 persons have been sent home with the help of special educators and coordinators in Indore.