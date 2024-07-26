100% Seats Allotted In Most BEd Colleges In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The final admission lists of courses like BEd, MEd and BPEd have been released by the Department of Higher Education on Thursday. As this is the last round of centralised online counselling, 100 per cent seats in most of the colleges in Indore have been allotted to students. Now students, who have been allotted seats, will have to report to the college concerned and submit fee for confirmation of admission by July 30.

Nearly 11k BEd seats were vacant across the state. Now, all these seats are expected to be filled. Along with BEd and MEd, allotment has been given on most of the seats of BPEd courses too. Students who have got seat will not only have to deposit the fee but also get their documents verified for confirmation of admission. Even if the students have already got the document verification done in online mode, he/she will have to get it done in offline mode too.

This time, despite having two and a quarter times more claimants than seats, more than 20 per cent seats in Indore remained vacant in BEd colleges before commencement of final round of counselling. But in this round, allotment has been issued on all vacant seats. More than 1400 seats were vacant in total in 69 colleges affiliated to DAVV.

UG, PG admission lists tomorrow, students seek two more rounds

Meanwhile, the seat allotment lists for admission in traditional UG and PG courses in colleges will be released on Saturday. There are still 80k vacant seats in Indore and more than 6 lakh vacancies in colleges across the state. In this round, there is a possibility of admission on barely 1 lakh seats. In anticipation of this, colleges and students have requested DHE to grant at least two more rounds of counselling. ‘The reason is that the results of CUET UG have not been declared as yet. JEE and NEET counselling are also pending. In such a situation, more rounds should be given for admission in colleges,’ Amit Mishra, a student who have got admission as yet said.