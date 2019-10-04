100 quintals of banned polythene bags seized

Khandwa: Khandwa municipal corporation team seized around 100 quintals of banned polythene bags (single used plastic) from a godown on Friday. As per the municipal corporation, market value of seized plastic material is around Rs 4 lakh.

Corporation health officer Saine Khan and area inspector Manish Punjabi informed that based on information they had, corporation team raided a godown situated at Ghantaghar area. Initially, godown owner refused to open the godown, but gave up after officials forcibly opened the godown and seized large quantity of plastic bags.

Corporation commissioner Himanshu Singh said that so far this is the biggest seizure in terms of quantity.

Singh added that corporation is serious about banning single use plastic in the town and is making every possible effort to do it.