10 Dreamy Locations In Indore For Your Pre-Wedding Shoot

Planning for a pre-wedding shoot? Let's explore some picturesque locations in Indore! | FP Photo

1. Gulawat Lotus valley has to be on your list as it the nearest and one of the most exotic locations in the entire state. |

2. Just how the picture gives great Bollywood vibes, Patalpani can let you capture myriad memorable moments. | Jay Chugh Photography

3. Manudu is a gem for pre-wedding shoots. Not just caves but the monuments in Mandu can make you feel like the king and queen. | X

4. Tincha Fall with it's amazing beauty and vibes is another must location in Indore. | settlemania.com

5. Rajwada Palace isn't just a place, it's an emotion to Indoreans. How about some creatively-casual clicks at Rajwada? | Em Cinematics

6. Well! Shoot at Dewas Road Windmills can become one of your favourites. | Mahesh Bagzai Photography

7. How can we forget Ralamandal. Imagine yourself in the picture with your favorite song playing in the background! | Em Cinematics

8. The most popular Jam Gate must be popular among couples too. |

9. Another location giving your pure Indian and royal vibes is Krishan Pura Chhatri. | Josheph King Photography

10. Few pictures must be from Indore's Laal Bagh, isn't it? | Josheph King Photography

Photography comes with experiments! So which ones of these beauties are you going to experiment with for your pre-wedding shoots? |