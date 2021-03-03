10 directors of Naveen Nagar booked for selling land below guideline rate

Ujjain: The director of Naveen Nagar Cooperative Housing Society (CHS), which provided plots at affordable prices to the members, sold a land worth Rs 30 lakh for just Rs 15 lakh.

By selling the land at a lower price than the guideline rate they caused a loss of Rs 83 lakh to the CHS. The deputy-commissioner, cooperatives, OP Gupta has ordered that an FIR be lodged against such directors.

The case pertains to rampant embezzlement and bungling which prevailed in Naveen Nagar CHS, beginning in 2007-2008. An official release stated that the then president of the CHS Mohammad Hussain, vice-president Naveen Kumar, directors Hardeep, Badrilal, Ram Singh, Sharad Bai, Farida Bai, Hazarilal, Dayaram and Bherulal are the main perpetrators of the racket.

What a mess!

* The directors sold a land bearing survey number 81/2/2 acreage 0.470 hectare and survey number 81/3 acreage 0.504 hectares for Rs 15.30 lakh. Whereas, according to the collector’s guideline, the land was worth Rs 30.30 lakh.

* Similarly, a portion of land of CHS was sold for Rs 22.83 lakh at a much lower price than the collector’s guideline.

* The amount received from the sale of both the lands was not shown by the directors in the accounts.

* The directors sold a land for Rs 83.49 lakh in 2011-12 at less than guideline rate.

* The permission of the registrar was mandatory before the sale of land, but the land was sold without the permission of the registrar.

Bharat Cooperative Housing Society elections to be held after 15 years

The elections of the executive body of the Bharat Cooperative Housing Society, has been pending for 15 years and not the poll date for the same has been fixed. The process of elections will commence from March 5 and will end by March 12. Deputy-commissioner, cooperatives OP Gupta said that registration for plots, redressal of grievances and development work in colonies were withheld due to the pending elections. After the election, the complaints will be redressed within a time frame and the colony can also be developed properly.