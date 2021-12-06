Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine to be used in 7 states initially: Report

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D looks forward to be used in seven states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which have been recommended to identify the districts with a high number of of beneficiaries who have not received a single dose of a Covid vaccine for its introduction, read a report in India Today.





Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who reviewed the status and progress of the "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign with the health secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) directors of the states and Union territories through a video-conference on Thursday, advised the seven states to identify the districts with a high number of first dose left out for the introduction of ZyCoV-D, a statement issued by the health ministry said.

The seven states are Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on November 8 said it had received an order to supply one crore doses of its Covid vaccine, ZyCoV-D, to the Indian government at Rs 265 per dose.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in November said the government does not want to make haste about administering Covid vaccines to children and any decision in this regard will be taken based on expert opinion.

