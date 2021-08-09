Zydus Cadila likely to get EUA for vax this week

New Delhi

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D is expected to get an emergency-use nod from the expert committee this week, sources said.

The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, had last week during tghe question hour in Rajya Sabha said, "The government expects that in October-November, four more Indian pharmaceutical companies will start production of indigenous vaccines that will help to meet the domestic demand, Biological E and Novartis vaccines will also be available in the market in coming days, while Zydus Cadila will soon get an emergency use nod from Expert Committee."

Zydus Cadila last month had said that it has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Indian Drug regulator for its three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D, and plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

The company has conducted largest clinical trial for its Covid vaccine in India so far.

The EUA is expected to be given for adults first, though the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier asked the firm to return with more data on its ZyCoV-D.

Earlier, during a press briefing, a Member of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul had said that the DCGI is examining Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine for children.