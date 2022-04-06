e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Zomato, Swiggy down across India due to technical glitch; netizens react

Zomato, Swiggy down across India due to technical glitch; netizens react

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

File
File
Advertisement

Sevices of food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy were down on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

Following the outage of the services of food ordering nearly during the lunch time left netizens fuming while many trolled the apps for the outage.

However, both apps were back within a few minutes but not before social media was flooded with complaints.

Customer support handles of both companies responded to the messages, saying they were working on resolving the "temporary glitch".

Twitteratis took to Twitter to share the update where they shared snapshots of the app showing unavailability of the services on the app.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:52 PM IST