Zomato, Swiggy down across India due to technical glitch; netizens react

Sevices of food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy were down on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

Following the outage of the services of food ordering nearly during the lunch time left netizens fuming while many trolled the apps for the outage.

However, both apps were back within a few minutes but not before social media was flooded with complaints.

Customer support handles of both companies responded to the messages, saying they were working on resolving the "temporary glitch".

Twitteratis took to Twitter to share the update where they shared snapshots of the app showing unavailability of the services on the app.

Zomato Down

My order was on the way on now I am getting this error.#Zomato @deepigoyal @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/Ruo2oECQHR — |\|!T€$|-| |\/|O|)! (@nmodi350) April 6, 2022

#Zomato deliver my food.



Buy a new server. — Manab Boruah (@ManabBoruah) April 6, 2022

This is what #zomato has to offer a day after I subscribed to their PRO Services #zomatopro 😀#zomatodown pic.twitter.com/US7ey7yobs — Mohammed Salman (@justhatstuff) April 6, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:52 PM IST