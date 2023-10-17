 Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Reacts After Video Of 'Delivery Girl' Riding Without Helmet Goes Viral On Social Media
The video is being shared on social media saying that this is the idea of the marketing head of Zomato in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. It is also claimed that the video is from Indore's Vijaynagar.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Indore: Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has issued clarification after a video of a woman delivering food has gone viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is riding a bike while wearing a Zomato t-shirt and also carrying a bag. The woman is seen riding the bike without a helmet also. The video is being shared on social media saying that this is the idea of the marketing head of Zomato in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. It is also claimed that the video is from Indore's Vijaynagar.

'Zomato has nothing to do with this'

Deepinder Goyal took to his official social media account and refuted such claims. He said that Zomato has nothing to do with this and that they don't have any marketing head in Indore and that Zomato does not promote helmet-less riding. He also said that there are hundreds of women who are delivering food for Zomato. hey earn their livelihood and for their families by deliveiring food for Zomato. He also said that they are proud of their work ethic.

'Indore Zomato marketing head had this idea'

The video was being shared saying, "Indore Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. Zomato is on a roll." To which Deepinder Goyal replied, "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don’t have a 'Indore Marketing Head'."

'This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand'

He further said, "This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic."

article-image
