Zomato delivery man assaults Bengaluru women

Instead of delivering food, a Zomato executive delivered a punch on the nose of a customer leading to a fracture. But the version of Hitesha Chandranee, a Bengaluru-based content creator and make-up artist, who ended up with a bloody nose, is one-sided even as her video went viral on social media. Hitesha’s version is that she had an argument with a Zomato delivery executive named Kamaraj on March 9 over a delayed food delivery order.

In a video posted on Instagram, Hitesha, seen with a bloody gash on her nose, says that the delivery executive barged into her house and attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order which she wanted to cancel. But the version of the delivery executive Kamaraj is that Hitesha hit him with her sandal to which he responded in self-defence, which resulted in her nose hitting the door accidentally.