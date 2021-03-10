Zomato delivery man assaults Bengaluru women

Instead of delivering food, a Zomato executive delivered a punch on the nose of a customer leading to a fracture. But the version of Hitesha Chandranee, a Bengaluru-based content creator and make-up artist, who ended up with a bloody nose, is one-sided even as her video went viral on social media. Hitesha’s version is that she had an argument with a Zomato delivery executive named Kamaraj on March 9 over a delayed food delivery order.
In a video posted on Instagram, Hitesha, seen with a bloody gash on her nose, says that the delivery executive barged into her house and attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order which she wanted to cancel. But the version of the delivery executive Kamaraj is that Hitesha hit him with her sandal to which he responded in self-defence, which resulted in her nose hitting the door accidentally.
Zomato has decided to offer an explanation after speaking to both the parties. However, responding to the video Zomato’s official handle said that it will cooperate in the police investigation as well as the medical assistance that is required.
“Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Zomato said in its post.