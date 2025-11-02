 'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO

'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) and action against three other officials, taking a stern view of violence in Bihar's Mokama in which gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during poll campaigning.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar |

Kanpur: Any act of violence will not be tolerated and voters will be able to cast their votes peacefully and freely in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asserted on Sunday, a day after the poll body took action against officials in Patna following violence during campaigning in Mokama.

"The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards any form of violence during polls," the CEC told reporters here.

"Any act of violence will not be tolerated. All voters will be able to cast their votes peacefully, freely and transparently. The Election Commission is fully prepared for this, he said.

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) and action against three other officials, taking a stern view of violence in Bihar's Mokama in which gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during poll campaigning.

FPJ Shorts
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Won The Toss And Chose To Field First At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Won The Toss And Chose To Field First At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In Bihar
'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In Bihar
Read Also
PM Modi Announces To Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi, Says Bihar Govt To Give Additional ₹3000 To...
article-image

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh, the ruling JD(U)'s candidate from the Mokama seat, was arrested early on Sunday in connection with the case.

Police also arrested two other persons, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday.

The CEC asserted that everyone is equal before the EC, whether it is the ruling side or the opposition.

"For the Election Commission, there is no 'paksh' or 'vipaksh' (ruling side or opposition). Everyone is 'samkaksh' (equal) before us," Gyanesh Kumar said.

CEC Kumar said all voters in Bihar will get the opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy and expressed confidence that it will be a model election.

"Our 243 Returning Officers, an equal number of observers, district collectors, superintendents of police, police observers, and expenditure observers are all ready. I am confident that the elections in Bihar will set an example -- not only for transparency, capability, simplicity, and the festive spirit of democracy -- but also as a model for the entire world," he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Read Also
'Tejashwi Yadav Promised Deputy CM Post To At Least 25 People': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...
article-image

The CEC urged the voters to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process.

"I appeal to all voters of Bihar to come together and celebrate this festival of democracy. Everyone must come forward to exercise their right to vote. I hope every voter will exercise their franchise. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In...

'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In...

Delhi Govt Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' To Provide Free Travel For Women & Transgender...

Delhi Govt Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' To Provide Free Travel For Women & Transgender...

'Is This The Mangal Raj Of Your Trouble Engine Govt?': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Slams Bihar's...

'Is This The Mangal Raj Of Your Trouble Engine Govt?': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Slams Bihar's...

'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan Over 'Misleading’ Manifesto -...

'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan Over 'Misleading’ Manifesto -...

‘Dictatorship At Peak’: Swati Maliwal Alleges Punjab Govt Tried To Stop Newspaper Distribution...

‘Dictatorship At Peak’: Swati Maliwal Alleges Punjab Govt Tried To Stop Newspaper Distribution...