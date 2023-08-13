 Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaZero Tolerance For Corruption, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He also touched upon the ancient Indian Upanishads that strive for ‘Ma Gridha’, which translates to ‘let there be no greed’.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

“India has a strict policy of zero tolerance for corruption,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while underlining that the country is leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem. Modi referred to the writings of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and cautioned against greed as it prevents people from realizing the truth. He also touched upon the ancient Indian Upanishads that strive for ‘Ma Gridha’, which translates to ‘let there be no greed’.

Read Also
'Tireless Dedication, Rigorous Training And Unyielding Determination': Narendra Modi Hails India's...
article-image

The highest impact of corruption is borne by the poor and the marginalised, the Prime Minister said while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing on Saturday, adding that corruption affects resource utilisation, distorts markets, impacts service delivery and ultimately diminishes people's quality of life. It is the government’s duty to enhance the state's resources to maximize the welfare of its people, the Prime Minister stressed, referring to Kautilya in Arthashastra.

Modi also said that G20 countries can set an example by using non-convictionbased confiscations to speed up recovery of foreign assets created from proceeds of crime. Timely asset tracing and identification of proceeds of crime were important, he said, adding that this would also “ensure swift return and extradition of criminals” after due judicial process. Leakages and gaps in welfare schemes and government projects are being plugged, the Prime Minister said.

As a result, millions of people in India have received direct benefit transfers into their bank accounts amounting to more than $360 billion and helping them save more than $33 billion, he said.

Modi gave the example of automation and digitization of government services that have eliminated rent-seeking opportunities, to highlight that the government has simplified procedures for businesses. “Our Government e-Marketplace, or GeM portal, has brought greater transparency in government procurement,” he said.

Modi spoke about the recovery of assets worth more than $1.8 billion from economic offenders and fugitives and said the government is aggressively pursuing economic offenders. He also said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has helped attach the assets of offenders worth more than $12 billion since 2014. The Prime Minister also urged the dignitaries to foster a culture of ethics and integrity in the value systems along with strengthening administrative and legal systems. “Only by doing so, can we lay the foundation for a just and sustainable society. I wish you all a productive and successful meeting,” he said.

Read Also
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges Nation To Change Their Social Media DP Under ‘Har...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Who Asked Her To Catch Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss?': RJD Leader Sarika Paswan Slams Smriti Irani...

‘Who Asked Her To Catch Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss?': RJD Leader Sarika Paswan Slams Smriti Irani...

Kota: Rising Student Suicides Paint Worrisome Picture In 'Coaching City,' Experts Weigh In

Kota: Rising Student Suicides Paint Worrisome Picture In 'Coaching City,' Experts Weigh In

Shri Rajput Karni Sena's Bhanwar Singh Saladiya Shot In Udaipur, Accused Taken Into Custody

Shri Rajput Karni Sena's Bhanwar Singh Saladiya Shot In Udaipur, Accused Taken Into Custody

Caught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On...

Caught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On...

Twitter Users Express Fear Of Losing Blue Tick As PM Modi Appeals To Change DP For Har Ghar Tiranga...

Twitter Users Express Fear Of Losing Blue Tick As PM Modi Appeals To Change DP For Har Ghar Tiranga...