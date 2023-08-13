Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

“India has a strict policy of zero tolerance for corruption,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while underlining that the country is leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem. Modi referred to the writings of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and cautioned against greed as it prevents people from realizing the truth. He also touched upon the ancient Indian Upanishads that strive for ‘Ma Gridha’, which translates to ‘let there be no greed’.

The highest impact of corruption is borne by the poor and the marginalised, the Prime Minister said while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing on Saturday, adding that corruption affects resource utilisation, distorts markets, impacts service delivery and ultimately diminishes people's quality of life. It is the government’s duty to enhance the state's resources to maximize the welfare of its people, the Prime Minister stressed, referring to Kautilya in Arthashastra.

Modi also said that G20 countries can set an example by using non-convictionbased confiscations to speed up recovery of foreign assets created from proceeds of crime. Timely asset tracing and identification of proceeds of crime were important, he said, adding that this would also “ensure swift return and extradition of criminals” after due judicial process. Leakages and gaps in welfare schemes and government projects are being plugged, the Prime Minister said.

As a result, millions of people in India have received direct benefit transfers into their bank accounts amounting to more than $360 billion and helping them save more than $33 billion, he said.

Modi gave the example of automation and digitization of government services that have eliminated rent-seeking opportunities, to highlight that the government has simplified procedures for businesses. “Our Government e-Marketplace, or GeM portal, has brought greater transparency in government procurement,” he said.

Modi spoke about the recovery of assets worth more than $1.8 billion from economic offenders and fugitives and said the government is aggressively pursuing economic offenders. He also said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has helped attach the assets of offenders worth more than $12 billion since 2014. The Prime Minister also urged the dignitaries to foster a culture of ethics and integrity in the value systems along with strengthening administrative and legal systems. “Only by doing so, can we lay the foundation for a just and sustainable society. I wish you all a productive and successful meeting,” he said.