Zero Discrimination Day 2022: History, theme and all you need to know

On Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated on 1 March every year to celebrate the right of everyone to live a productive life with dignity. Zero Discrimination Day promotes inclusion, compassion and peace. Motive behind celebration of Zero Discrimination Day was to create a global movement of solidarity to end all forms of discrimination.

Zero Discrimination Day Theme 2022

Zero Discrimination Day theme this year will be “Remove laws that harm, create laws that empower”, UNAIDS is highlighting the urgency to end discriminatory laws.

In many countries, there are laws which are still discriminatory against women or children. Like laws don't give same rights of marriage, voting to women which they give it to men. Same way rights given to heterosexual are not given to LGBT community. Such laws are discriminatory which doesn't human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Significance of Zero Discrimination Day to create awareness about such laws and also other discrimination among the society and encourage various systems to end it officially. So states can remove discriminatory laws and to enact laws that protect people from discrimination. it also motivates activist, NGO who are working in various countries to end such discriminatory laws.

Zero Discrimination Day started by United Nations and other international organisations. They mainly focus to celebrate this day in member countries of the UN. It was first celebrated on March 1, 2014, and was launched by UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé on 27 February 2014 at event in Beijing.

UNAIDS said "make some noise around zero discrimination, to speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of achieving ambitions, goals and dreams."

UNAIDS basically work to curb the discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS. "HIV related stigma and discrimination is pervasive and exists in almost every part of the world including our Liberia", according to Dr. Ivan F. Camanor, Chairman of the National AIDS Commission of Liberia.

Campaigners in India used to speak about discrimination against LGBT community and laws in India. After the decriminalization of homosexuality they also demand various laws to protect LGBT community in the country.

A butterfly is the symbol of Zero Discrimination Day which is used by the people to celebrate the day.

Zero Discrimination Day 2022 celebration

Zero Discrimination Day can be celebrated just by participating in various events , by sharing stories or photos and speaking about it in your personal groups.

The United Nations organizes various campaigns and activities to celebrate an individual's right to live life with dignity and honour irrespective of their age, sex, religion, caste, colour, nationality, height, weight and profession.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:52 PM IST