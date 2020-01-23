Zee JLF 2020: Sonali Bendre launches Ashwin Sanghi's latest book - The Vault of Vishnu

Ashwin Sanghi, well known for his books that blend mythology with history, has a new offering. The latest book in his Bharat series (the sixth) was released on Thursday.

The Vault of Vishnu was released on the first day of Jaipur Literature Festival 2020. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl, whom Sanghi termed as his 'lucky charm' launched the book.

The book brings together the culture of India and China, and as Sanghi revealed in response to Sonali Bendre's question, it took him two years of ardent research to shape the novel.

Commenting on the unique genre of Indian mythology laced with adventure that he has developed, the author said that the root of all his books are Bharat, which is why they are called the Bharat series.

In conversation with Bendre he added, "Religion and philosophy are different. While philosophy is a perpetual quest, religion limits the man’s thinking, religion makes a man believe in something.”

He narrated how he walked about two kilometers and placed his first published book at the feet of Lord Ganesh at Siddhi Vinayak temple, not because God will read it but will give him the power to do more.

Sanghi said that his reading habit had been inculcated by the brother of his grandfather who gifted him with "as many as 300 books over a period of time.” This, he said, helped him give up "counting debits and credits" and plunge into writing, despite hailing from a corporate family.

Ending on a philosophical note, Sanghvi said, “Darkness and light are not the opposite. They exist in the absence of the other. Likewise, truth and untruth exist in the absence of the other. My writings are close to the truth.”