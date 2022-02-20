Zaira Wasim opens up about Hijab controversy, says 'Hijab isn't a choice but I resist this system where women are harassed'

Former actress Zaira Wasim who was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' recently expressed her opinion on the ongoing Hijab case. Taking to her Instagram handle, she penned a strong-worded statement, which read, "The inherited notion of hijab being a choice is an ill-informed one. It's often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn't a choice but an obligation in Islam. Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to".



The ongoing unrest in the state of Karnataka over whether students should be permitted to wear hijab in educational institutions has caught the attention of many celebrities including veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, and actor Sonam Kapoor among others.



In her post, Zaira wrote that wearing a hijab isn’t a choice, but an obligation in Islam. She said that she wears the hijab with ‘gratitude’ and humility. “I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment.” She added that systems that force Muslim women to choose between hijab and education, are unjust. “Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed.”

The 'Secret Superstar' actor's post comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protestors for wearing a hijab.



On a closing. note she wrote, "You're attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticizing them while they're imprisoned in what you've constructed. There is no other option to encourage them to choose differently. What is this if not a bias with people who confirm it acting in support of it? On top of all this, building a facade that all this is being done in the name of empowerment is even worse when it is quite exactly the opposite of that. Sad"

Zaira Wasim made her debut with Dangal, with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. She starred in two films after that, including Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink, and then announced that she would be quitting films since her acting career was at odds with her faith.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:15 AM IST