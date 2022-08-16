YV Reddy birthday: Know everything about the former RBI governor

PTI

Yaga Venugopal Reddy, better known as YV Reddy, is an Indian economist and a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre's 1964 batch.

He served as the 21st governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Born on August 17, 1941 in Andhra Pradesh itself, he holds a Ph.D. from Osmania University that is located in Hyderabad.

Dr Reddy has also been a visiting faculty member of Osmania University, and the London School of Economics.

Before joining RBI as a Governor, Dr Reddy has been Executive Director on the Board of the International Monetary Fund. The 80-year-old was also an adviser to the World Bank and is on the International Monetary Fund's panel of consultants in Fiscal Affairs.

Additionally, he has served a six-year tenure with the RBI as its Deputy Governor where he monitored the monetary policy, exchange rate policy, internal and external debt management, foreign exchange reserves management and economic research.

Dr Reddy has worked on piloting a calibrated approach to financial sector reforms.