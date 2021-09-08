'Yuvraj should stick to his expertise of concocting lies': Dharmendra Pradhan slams Rahul Gandhi over NEET-UG 2021

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter lashed out at the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21.

".@RahulGandhi perceives himself to be an expert on everything without having an iota of knowledge. Overflowing vanity & misplaced sense of entitlement of a failed crown prince is no alibi to meddle into the schedule of examinations, give undue stress & make the students suffer," tweeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan said even the Supreme Court has not entertained the plea to reschedule the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) medical courses, citing the deferment as being unfair to a large number of students.

The Union Education Minister asked, "What makes @RahulGandhi the ‘pseudo expert’ question the collective wisdom of the bench and actual experts?"

Further hitting out at the Wayanad MP, Pradhan wrote, "Yuvraj should stick to his expertise of concocting lies, peddling half-truths and being the antagonist to anything progressive, rather than issuing sweeping statements on matters he has no understanding of."

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over NEET UG-21. "Government of India (GOI) is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, refused to interfere with a petition filed seeking directions to the authorities concerned for rescheduling the NEET UG- 21.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by many students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private, Compartment and Patrachar (candidates) to defer the NEET-UG 2021.

The Supreme Court, after going through the arguments and submissions made by the parties in the case, refused to entertain the petition after noting that the petition has no merit.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:46 PM IST