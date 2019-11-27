Yuva Morcha leader files a missing person report against Rahul Gandhi, gets booked instead

A person in Kerala named Aji Thomas filed a missing person complaint of Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state's Edakkara police station in Malappuram district on Monday.

“Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s absence in his constituency (Wayanad) and the Parliament session that is in progress, draws attention. Several reports on social media platforms suggest that he is missing. Being a voter and a citizen in his constituency, I am extremely concerned about this,” read the complaint from Aji.

The complainant Aji Thomas was identified as the state secretary of Yuva Morcha which is the youth wing of BJP.