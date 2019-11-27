Yuva Morcha leader files a missing person report against Rahul Gandhi, gets booked instead

A person in Kerala named Aji Thomas filed a missing person complaint of Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state's Edakkara police station in Malappuram district on Monday.
“Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s absence in his constituency (Wayanad) and the Parliament session that is in progress, draws attention. Several reports on social media platforms suggest that he is missing. Being a voter and a citizen in his constituency, I am extremely concerned about this,” read the complaint from Aji.
The complainant Aji Thomas was identified as the state secretary of Yuva Morcha which is the youth wing of BJP.
The tables turned when the Congress party in Kerala filed a complaint against Aji Thomas for insulting Rahul Gandhi and the police booked Aji based on this complaint.
“We booked him based on two aspects: The complaint is in a manner that insinuates that the MP is in hiding, and insults a political leader. Besides, the police, too, have been misled. The party used the police to propagate such false message,” a police official at the station told The News Minute.
The missing person report was filed after Randeep Singh Surjewala on October 30 said that Rahul Gandhi had gone on a “meditational visit” abroad.
