Yuck! Man finds lizard inside his sambar at Delhi branch of Saravana Bhavan; FIR launched

It appears that it’s the restaurant’s specialty. In New Delhi’s Connaught Place, a viral video has come out of a popular South Indian restaurant where a diner is seen showing the staff a lizard that he found in his sambar.

In a video, which is being widely circulated on social media, two men are seen holding out the carcass of the lizard on a spoon; half-eaten food is visible in the background, NDTV reported. The men are seen yelling at who appear to be the restaurant staff. "I have eaten some bites (from the sambar bowl). Half of the lizard is missing," he says to the staff of the restaurant famous for its south Indian dishes.