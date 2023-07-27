YSRCP To Support NDA On Delhi Ordinance Bill In Parliament

YSRCP Chief and Andhara Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | YS Jaga Mohan Reddy/Facebook

The Centre's bill to control services in Delhi is likely to pass with support from the YSR Congress Party, giving the government an upper hand in the Upper House.



The Centre's bill aimed at controlling services in Delhi appears set to pass both houses of parliament, with support from the YSR Congress Party led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress Party, with its significant representation of nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, has a history of backing the BJP-led government on crucial legislative matters.



This support is likely to help the government easily pass the controversial Delhi bill through the Upper House, where it does not have a majority.



The bill seeks to replace an ordinance that enabled the Centre to assert control over Delhi's bureaucrats, overriding a Supreme Court ruling that favored the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments.



"We will vote in favour of the government on both issues," said YSR Congress Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy.

