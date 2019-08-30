YSRCP accuses previous Andhra government of insider trading, TDP refutes allegations

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Manoj Kothari on Thursday accused the previous state government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu of insider trading and said that there are several issues with the Amaravati capital.

"There are several issues with Amaravati capital. Before the city was announced as the capital of the state, the government led the public astray and then named Amaravati as the capital. There was obviously insider trading in this decision," Kothari told ANI. He said that the party is running a campaign against the wrong-doings of the previous government.

"TDP leaders had found out about the capital announcement beforehand. Several party leaders and their relatives had bought lands in or near the city. Insider trading was done and we will prove it," said the leader. Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi refuted the accusations levied against the party.

"Leaders of YSRCP are making baseless accusations of corruption against the former TDP government. They are doing some kind of mudslinging. If there are any discrepancies, then the administration is in your hands. You can look into it," Pattabhi said.