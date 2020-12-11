YouTuber from Noida arrested for drugging, raping and blackmailing woman: Report

Noida Police on Friday arrested a YouTuber named Rajiv Kumar - who teaches fitness techniques on the video-sharing app - for allegedly drugging, raping and blackmailing a woman. The accused has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody, reports indiatoday.in.

According to the report, the crime first came to light when the woman - a resident of Noida Sectot 76 - approached the cops and filed a complain. In the complaint, the woman said that she befriended the YouTuber through social media and was later invited by him to an address in Noida Sector 39.