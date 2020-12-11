YouTuber from Noida arrested for drugging, raping and blackmailing woman: Report

Noida Police on Friday arrested a YouTuber named Rajiv Kumar - who teaches fitness techniques on the video-sharing app - for allegedly drugging, raping and blackmailing a woman. The accused has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody, reports indiatoday.in.
According to the report, the crime first came to light when the woman - a resident of Noida Sectot 76 - approached the cops and filed a complain. In the complaint, the woman said that she befriended the YouTuber through social media and was later invited by him to an address in Noida Sector 39.
The accused reportedly offered the woman a beverage, which was allegedly spiked with intoxicating substances. He then raped her and captured the crime on camera to blackmail her.
Kumar blackmailed the complainant of leaking the video on social media and demanded a ransom Rs 13 lakh.
The report states that the accused posted the video of the crime even after the woman paid him.
