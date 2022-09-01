Youth thinks marriage is evil, wants to live free life: Kerala HC rejects man's divorce plea (Representative Photo) |

The Kerala High Court rejecting a divorce plea made sweeping observations about newer generations and their understanding of marriage. The court also slammed "consumer culture of use and throw" and said youth see marriage as "evil", thus they avoid it to enjoy free life.

The Division bench of justices A Muhammed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas made the comments last week while rejecting a man's appeal for divorce over alleged matrimonial cruelty.

According to the reports, the bench was quoted as saying that the younger generation thinks of marriage as an avoidable evil to live a life without liabilities or obligations. The bench also commented that the youth expands the word 'WIFE' as 'Worry Invited For Ever'.

Reportedly, a man was in the High Court after his plea was rejected by a family court because his wife refuted claims that she assaulted him.

The court said that the husband did not prove cruelty by wife.

Moreover, the husband (51) was courting another woman since 2017 but the wife (38) was open to chance of an amicable reunion. Reportedly, the couple who have been residing in Saudi Arabia for a over a decade have three daughters together.

The High Court also noted that if warring couples, deserted children and desperate divorcees will occupy majority of population, it affects tranquility of social lives of people and stunts society's growth.