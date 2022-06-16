Youth protests against Agnipath scheme in many cities of Rajasthan

-

The protests against the Agnipath scheme have started in Rajashtan also. Hundreds of youth preparing for recruitment in the armed forces took to the streets and protest aggressively in Jaipur, Sikar, Jodhpur, Ajmer and other parts of the state. The police had to use force to control the agitation in some places.

Rajasthan is a big centre of army recruitment and hundreds of youth take part in army recruitment rallies every year. These rallies could not take place in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so more than one lakh aspirants were waiting for the army recruitment.

Now they are not liking this short-term plan and have started protests across the state. In Sikar, a large number of aspirants took out a rally and ransacked some places and police had to use force to control them. The same kind of protests was seen in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer also.

The protesters have said that they feel cheated by this scheme. Now the army will get a job of four years at par with the contractual personnel. The central government should roll back this scheme and start the regular recruitment process.

A regional political party RLP which was an allay of NDA in the centre is also against the scheme and leading the protests in the state. "The scheme is not good for the army and thousands of aspiring youth waiting for army recruitments for the last two years. We are against the scheme and will continue our protest," said Hanuman Beniwal, the convener and member of parliament of the party.