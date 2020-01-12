'Youth might understand CAA, but those indulging in politics over it will not': PM Modi during Kolkata visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not "revoke anyone's citizenship", but rather will "give citizenship".

"After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan," he said, during an address in West Bengal.

Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata added that while "you (the audience) understood this very clearly, those playing political games purposely refuse to understand".

People are being misled over the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said.