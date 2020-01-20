Youth held from Bihar for duping people through fake website

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was held from Bihar in connection with creating a fake website of a prominent cement company and duping people to the tune of lakhs of rupees, said police. The youth, identified as Rohitkumar Balram Prasad, was arrested from Nalanda in Bihar and was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to police, last year, an official from the cement company had approached MIDC Police claiming that an unidentified person has been fraudulently using their company name on a website and using it to dupe people. A team was formed and the probe was initiated, which led them to a Bihar-based man, Prasad, who had created a website resembling the official webpage of the cement firm.

A police official said, the imposter would take orders from customers who were under the impression that they were dealing with the original company. He had duped a man of Rs 2 lakh, who approached the cement firm, which is when the incident came to light. “Prasad would lure customers with lucrative offers and after they paid up, he would stop communicating with them. Moreover, he also used the company trademark logo on his website to authenticate his website," said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 10).

Prasad was brought to Mumbai on transit remand from Bihar and has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for using false property mark (section 482), counterfeiting a property mark used by another (section 483), cheating by personation (section 419), along with other sections of the IT Act.