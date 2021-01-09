Youth slits 13-year-old cousin’s throat in Rajasthan's Sikar district

Jaipur

In a chilling act of revenge, a 24-year-old man slit his 13-year-old cousin’s throat in Sikar district even as a crowd looked on and even filmed the gruesome murder.

The shocking incident took place in Karad village of the district on Friday, police said.

The accused, Kailash Chand Regar, was arrested by police on Saturday and he has confessed to his crime. He was charged with murder and will be presented before a magistrate in Sunday.

Danta Ramgarh police station SHO Himmat Singh said Kailash told police he killed his cousin to take revenge on his uncle who objected to his studies.

Singh said Kailash seems to be mentally unstable. Kailash told police that victim's Uttam’s father Gopal Lal used to object to his studies and had allegedly used black magic to prevent him from getting a job and he wanted to take revenge from his uncle.