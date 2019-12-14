Your name should be Rahul 'sharam kar': Sambit Patra mocks Cong leader's Savarkar comment

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for "rape in India" comment saying he is not "Rahul Savarkar", BJP leader Sambit Patra on Saturday said that the Congress leader is rather "Rahul thoda sharm kar".

"Rahul Gandhi can never become Savarkar. Savarkar was veer (brave) and patriot. Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan on Article 370, Balakot airstrike, surgical strikes and CAB. He can never emulate Veer Savarkar. If Rahul Gandhi wants new name then from today BJP will call him 'Rahul thoda sharm kar (Rahul, have some shame). A man who compares Make in India with Rape in India has crossed all limits," Patra told ANI.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in New Delhi, Rahul had said that he will not apologise for "rape in India" remark.

"I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," he said.