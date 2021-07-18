Your hunger for power has left lakhs craving for food: Rahul slams govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Modi government, saying “your hunger for power” has left lakhs craving for foodgrains. His attack came over a media report claiming during the coronavirus period, even the middle-class Indians were forced to line up for rations. “Your hunger for power has left lakhs craving for foodgrains — You did nothing, but gave ‘jumlas’ everyday,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag ‘JumlaJeevi’. PM Modi had coined ‘aandolan jeevi’ to target those who thrive on protests.

AIMIM’s Twitter a/c hacked, restored

Hyderabad: The official Twitter account of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday for a few hours and was later restored, party sources said in Hyderabad. The hackers changed the Twitter profile name from AIMIM to ‘Elon Musk’ and the profile picture of the handle was replaced with that of the Tesla CEO. As per a statement, the AIMIM Twitter account which was hacked on Sunday afternoon has been restored.

9 Iranians arrested for illegal stay

Chennai: Nine Iranians were arrested for alleged illegal stay in Chennai and fake Aadhaar cards recovered, with the issue coming to light after the role of 3 in a robbery case involving a Somalian national emerged, police said. The arrested included 3 women and all the 9 were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near Chennai, a release said.

No director of inquiry to probe Lokpal complaints

New Delhi: Over 2 years after the Lokpal came into being, the Centre is yet to appoint a director of inquiry for conducting prelimi­na­ry inquiry into graft complaints sent by the anti-corruption ombudsman, as per an RTI reply. The Lokpal, the apex body to inquire and investigate graft complaints against pub­lic functionaries, came into being with the appointment of its chairperson and members in March 2019. As per the Lokpal and Loka­yu­ktas Act, 2013, there shall be a director of inquiry, not below the rank of joint secretary to the Govt of India, who shall be appointed by the central government for conducting preliminary inquiries referred to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) by the Lokpal.

326 sedition cases between 2014-19; only 6 convictions

New Delhi: A total of 326 cases were registered in the country under the controversial colonial-era penal law on sedition between 2014 and 2019 in which just six persons were convicted. The SC last week observed Section 124 (A) of the IPC — offence of sedition — has been enormo­usly misused and asked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to "silence" people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress the freedom movement. As per Union Home Ministry, 326 cases were filed under the sedition law between 2014-19, with highest 54 in Assam. Charge sheets were filed in 141 cases while 6 were convi­cted for the offence over the 6-year period.

2011 Census: Panun Kashmir objects to delimitation

Jammu: The Panun Kashmir, an organisa­tion of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Sun­day objected to the conduct of the delimita­tion exercise in J&K on the basis of 2011 Census. Its chairman Ajay Chrungoo claimed the exer­cise based on the 2011 data will negate the social and political gains made since the abro­gation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into UTs in August 2019.

Modi govt efforts ensured Pak in FATF’s grey list: Jai

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar credited Modi govt for ensuring Pak is includ­ed in Financial Action Task Force’s grey list. Jaishankar, during virtual address of BJP lea­d­ers’ training program on the foreign policy of Modi govt, said while trying to have a cordial relation with neighbours it was ensured terro­rism is treated as a global issue.