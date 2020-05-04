'Your family is not alone...': Umar Khalid tweets support for Safoora Zargar, the Jamia student who was arrested by Delhi Police in April

On 10th April 27-year-old Safoora Zargar, was arrested by the Delhi Police. She was later charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Zargar, a research student associated with the Jamia Millia University at present resides in Tihar Jail. She is also three months pregnant.

Recently, Amnesty International, in an article highlighting the risk faced by dissenters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic said that prior to the Delhi riots she had been part of the Jamia Coordination Committee and had been involved in organising peaceful protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to the article, she has not been able to meet with her lawyer or her husband since April 14.