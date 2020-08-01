'Your dysfunctional govt, your tamasha...': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat fires back at Ashok Gehlot

On Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fired a fresh salvo at the opposition, calling for an end to the ongoing 'tamasha'. "Modi should get the drama which is going on in Rajasthan ended," the chief minister said. He also reiterated earlier comments, calling for Shekhawat's resignation.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he said, should resign on moral grounds for his now known involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Rajasthan government. He said Shekhawat's name also cropped up in a cooperative society scam in which money from poor people was looted.

The chief minister also alleged that some other Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, are involved in the "conspiracy" against his government.