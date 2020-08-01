'Your dysfunctional govt, your tamasha...': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat fires back at Ashok Gehlot

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had become embroiled in the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis some time ago. With the Congress alleging a BJP link to the rebellion launched my Sachin Pilot and a few other MLAs, Shekhawat had been named as a moderator of sorts.
The Rajasthan Special Operations Group had also launched an FIR against the Jal Shakti Minister for allegedly speaking to a rebel Congress MLA to help broker a deal for those who want to switch parties and join the BJP. He however has denied the allegations.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fired a fresh salvo at the opposition, calling for an end to the ongoing 'tamasha'. "Modi should get the drama which is going on in Rajasthan ended," the chief minister said. He also reiterated earlier comments, calling for Shekhawat's resignation.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he said, should resign on moral grounds for his now known involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Rajasthan government. He said Shekhawat's name also cropped up in a cooperative society scam in which money from poor people was looted.
The chief minister also alleged that some other Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, are involved in the "conspiracy" against his government.
Soon after Gehlot made headlines yet again for his comments, Shekhawat has hit out at the Congress leader, noting that it was Congress MLAs and a Congress government that was embroiled in the tussle.
"Gehlot ji, Your MLAs, Your Differences, Your Split Party, Your Dysfunctional Govt, Your Tamasha! How can anyone else stop what you have started yourself?" he tweeted.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)