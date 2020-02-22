Young Turks from JNU running the UP Congress now, cadre clueless once again

Lucknow: On 13 of February, when Congress’ national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held a press conference in Lucknow to oppose the Bhartiya Janta Party’s alleged attempt to “destroy constitution and reservation policy”, the Uttar Pradesh Congress announced that it would organise “Samvidhan Chaupal” across State 16 February onwards to make people aware of “BJP strategy”.

The move was viewed as the party’s attempt to woo Dalits, Tribals and OBCs ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

A week on, the program hasn’t taken off. Senior leaders FPJ spoke to cited cluelessness.

When FPJ asks Pradip Narwal, the UP in-charge of SC/ST department who was supposed to head the campaign, he admits “Samvidhan Chaupal is bit delayed. Meanwhile, we are starting “Arakshan Yatra” from Meerut to Gorakhpur 25 February onwards.”

This exposes the party’s way of functioning in the most politically significant State where it is struggling for survival since long. This is not the only gaffe though.

A month ago, the State unit abruptly removed the UP-media coordinator Rajiv Tyagi, although it was not entitled to do so. The decision was silently backed by the national leadership and Tyagi was shown the door which shocked the cadre and leaders both. A fresh team of nine Media panellists has been formed Friday which includes JNU alumnus Anup Patel and veteran leaders.

Sandeep Singh, a JNU alumnus believed to be Rahul Gandhi’s political advisor and speech writer since 2017, is calling the shots in Uttar Pradesh now, say senior leaders who have been sidelined under the new set-up.

Singh, who hails from Pratapgarh in UP and has been associated with India Students Association (AISA), the student wing of the far-Left CPIM. After leaving JNU, Singh became part of Arvind Kejriwal-led movement for Lokpal. Later, he switched to Congress.

Narwal was the joint secretary of JNU’s ABVP unit in 2016 when Kanhaiya Kumar controversy broke out and switched sides later.

Other JNU alumni who have bagged the crucial posts in UP recently are- former JNSU president Mohit Pandey as Social Media head and Anup Patel (OBC Cell head).

The minority department head Shahnawaz Alam also a former AISA member and Anil Yadav who heads the monitoring Cell have reportedly spent less than two years in the party.

Young Turks trying to sail the ship

Congress which has started showing sign of revival off late following frequent trips and outreach campaigns of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, seems to be headed no way once again, say insiders.

“Instead of experienced leaders, “Young Turks” with leftist ideology are running most departments in the Congress. The party has high hopes from them while they aren’t well versed with the party themselves,” a senior leader says. As new members have taken over, most senior leaders have started distancing themselves from day to day affairs.

Party leaders claim that it’s the leftist brigade which was behind showing door to veteran leaders for “indiscipline” a couple of months back. “Expelling former MPs and ministers didn’t serve any purpose. Rather it gave a wrong message that the Congress is anti-Brahmin.”

Many of those expelled leaders have now formed “Real Congress” and working on to revive the party in many districts.

Virendra Madan, party spokesperson merely says, “The party currently has a mix of fresh and senior leaders which is good as the future belongs to the young.”