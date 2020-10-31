'Young man without any support is challenging everyone in Bihar': Sanjay Raut bats for Tejashwi Yadav

Ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has stated that he will not be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar chief minister tomorrow.

Pitching in for the RJD's CM candidate, Raut said that without any support Tejashwi Yadav is single-handedly taking on everyone in Bihar.

"A young man without any support, whose family members are in jail and CBI and IT Department are behind him, is challenging everyone in a state like Bihar. I won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM tomorrow," said Raut while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Answering the question over the Election Commission's stand on BJP's free vaccine promise in Bihar, Sanjay Raut said that the Election Commission of India is a branch of BJP, so one can not expect anything else from them.

The three-phase election in Bihar is currently underway. Voting for phase one was concluded on 28 October. Whereas the voting for phase two will take place on 3 November and phase three on 7 November. The counting of votes to be held on 10 November.

The Grand Alliance, spearheaded by the RJD and with the Congress and Left parties as its members, has already announced Tejashwi as its CM candidate.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on issues of unemployment and migration.

"Padayi (education), Kamayi (employment), Sichai (agriculture), Dawai (health infrastructure) are the real issues of Bihar on which Nitish Kumar never speaks. We're thinking of making present and future better but CM wants to keep referring to the past. We're ready for an open debate with BJP President Nadda Ji also," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)