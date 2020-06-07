Young couple beaten to death in Rajasthan, kin allege honour killing

In yet another case of honour killing, a young couple was beaten to death in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The girl’s relatives attacked the young couple with sticks and axes when they were together. The boy was killed on the spot while the girl succumbed to injuries while on way to the hospital. A case has been registered by the family of the boy while the girl’s family is absconding. The incident took place in the village Layka Ki Thar of Rajakheda thana area close to the Uttar Pradesh border.
The victims were identified as 20-year-old Bantu Nishad and 20-year-old Anita Nishad belonged to the same clan (gotra) and thus an alliance between the two was not possible. The two also belonged to the same extended family and are related as aunt and nephew. This is believed to be the reason for the killing. Bantu ran an E-mitra shop in the village.
On Saturday the two were reportedly together at a house when Anita’s relatives allegedly reached there, dragged them out in the open and attacked them. According to Dholpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawaha, “The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. We got the information about a couple being grievously injured and Rajakheda police reached the spot. The boy was dead and the girl was taken to the hospital, but she died on the way. Prima facie it appears to be a matter related to a love affair. However, we are investigating the case from all angles. The boy’s family has registered a case. They allege it is honour killing.”
While Bantu’s family reached the spot Anita’s family is absconding. There have been no arrests as yet but the deceased Bantu’s family has named members of Anita’s family in their complaint. The bodies were taken to the mortuary at Rajakheda where post mortem will take place.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)