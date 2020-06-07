Young couple beaten to death in Rajasthan, kin allege honour killing

In yet another case of honour killing, a young couple was beaten to death in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The girl’s relatives attacked the young couple with sticks and axes when they were together. The boy was killed on the spot while the girl succumbed to injuries while on way to the hospital. A case has been registered by the family of the boy while the girl’s family is absconding. The incident took place in the village Layka Ki Thar of Rajakheda thana area close to the Uttar Pradesh border.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Bantu Nishad and 20-year-old Anita Nishad belonged to the same clan (gotra) and thus an alliance between the two was not possible. The two also belonged to the same extended family and are related as aunt and nephew. This is believed to be the reason for the killing. Bantu ran an E-mitra shop in the village.