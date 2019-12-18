You will also be 'fixed' soon: Mumbai BJP leader threatens Kunal Kamra

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP General Secretary Mohit Bharatiya has openly threatened stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on social media.

Kamra has been voicing his opinion opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and taking sarcastic digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media over the past couple of days.

On Wednesday, he posted a tweet that reads: "Dear PM Modi, Media is with you, Bollywood is with you, 353 MP's are with you, all the Indian bigots are with you, corrupt criminals and rapists are with you, RSS is with you, NRI dhokla mafia is with you, but we stand rock solid against you, because the nation doesn't need you."

Sharing the message, the stand-up comedian wrote: "*FIXED IT*"