'You want support of those who've forgotten glorious past of UP': Smriti Irani slams Akhilesh Yadav for seeking Mamata Banerjee's support

Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, wondering why the SP president was seeking support of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had "insulted" the people of UP once.

While addressing a poll programme in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, the Union Minister claimed Yadav's reach out to Banerjee was an indication that he is "not getting people's support on his own strength".

Ms Irani commenting on Banerjee's help asked Akhillesh, "what has happened now that you want support of those who'd forgotten glorious past of this state and openly insult residents of state. What compulsion do you have?"

"But Akhilesh ji is definitely giving indications that he is not getting public support on his own strength," she added.

The minister also accused the opposition leader of using "uncivilized language" during poll campaign and said he was "someone whose government encouraged hooliganism" therefore she "does not expect civility from him".

Irani's remarks come after Banerjee, whose TMC had defeated the BJP in the high-stake West Bengal elections last year, today reached Lucknow, where she is expected to campaign in support of the SP on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha MP from Amethi said it was her good luck that she has been elected to parliament from Uttar Pradesh, which has been not only known as the land that has defined 'sanskar, sanskriti' but is also the land which is redefining development in India's politics.

Polls in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for February 10 during the first phase of elections in the state. Results will be declared on March 10.

Earlier in the day, extending support to Samajwadi Party, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said there is a chance of Akhilesh Yadav winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Mamata Banerjee will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday to "support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for upcoming State Assembly elections" that are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:13 PM IST