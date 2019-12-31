You saved Maha from becoming a killing field like UP, Kashmir: Shatrughan Sinha hails 'Chanakya' Sharad Pawar

Shatrughan Sinha also hailed Congress party for saving Maharashtra from financial crisis. "And our own old, bold, gold & beautiful #Congressparty saved Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, from education, health services & heavy financial crisis/losses - which could have resulted in business chaos, (if Internet were closed like UP, Kashmir & many places) & destruction & that too in a democratic set up. Long Live Democracy! Jai Maharashtra! Jai Hind!"

Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday questioned and condemned the alleged "manhandling" of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police and said it was not the way of "damage control".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Saturday alleged that she was manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel when she was on her way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri. Darapuri was arrested in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

If the daughter of Nehru-Gandhi family is treated in this way, "I dread to think what the commoners could face", Shatrughan Sinha said in a tweet.

"First, you removed/downsized the security of VIPs, slowly but surely increased your security, then removed the SPG cover of the Gandhi family and now, the UP Police under your government's instructions dealt with her in most shameful manner. This is highly condemnable," Shatrughan Sinha said.