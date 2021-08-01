'You lack maturity': Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's epic reply to Rahul Gandhi's COVID-19 vaccine shortage remark

Gandhi joined the vaccinated section of India in July end. Questions were raised against the Congress leader over delay in taking the vaccine. It should be noted that Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April. Not being a senior citizen, he would only have become eligible for inoculation at the beginning of April. In May, the Centre had accepted the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, telling those who had been infected to delay their jab(s) after recovery. As such, people in India are now instructed to wait for three months before taking the vaccine. Hence, he was only eligible to take the jab in July.

Earlier during the day, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi saying "July is gone, but the shortage of vaccine hasn't gone away." He used the hashtag #WhereAreVaccines.