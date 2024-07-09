 'You Know How To Achieve Results': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi During Meeting In Moscow; Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'You Know How To Achieve Results': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi During Meeting In Moscow; Watch VIDEO

'You Know How To Achieve Results': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi During Meeting In Moscow; Watch VIDEO

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday spoke about the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow on Monday, marking his first trip to the city since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly greeted by President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where the two leaders exchanged a hug and a firm handshake before proceeding to have tea together.

During their meeting, President Putin praised Modi for his lifelong dedication to public service and his efforts to advance India’s interests and PM Modi's ability to achieve results. He also extended his congratulations to the Indian Prime Minister on his re-election, expressing his pleasure at hosting him in Moscow.

WATCH video here:

During a private conversation between the two leaders, President Vladimir Putin said praising PM Modi said that "You possess great energy and are making significant contributions to India," Putin remarked. "I congratulate you on your re-election for the third time. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and commitment to public service."

Read Also
Modi In Russia: PM Receives Warm Welcome In Moscow, Gets Guard Of Honour; VIDEO
article-image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday spoke about the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Read Also
PM Modi Leaves For Russia To Meet With President Vladimir; Terms Of Defence, Sustainability And...
article-image

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II airport. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Highlighting a notable gesture by Russian President Putin, he mentioned that PM Modi will share a private dinner with President Vladimir Putin in the evening.

With Inputs From ANI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Can Water Of Teesta Get Shared When There Is No Water': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

'How Can Water Of Teesta Get Shared When There Is No Water': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Horror: VIDEO Shows Woman Brutally Beaten With Sticks In Kamarhati; BJP Alleges TMC...

West Bengal Horror: VIDEO Shows Woman Brutally Beaten With Sticks In Kamarhati; BJP Alleges TMC...

'PM Modi Should Come To Manipur To Give Solace To Violence- Affected People': Rahul Gandhi

'PM Modi Should Come To Manipur To Give Solace To Violence- Affected People': Rahul Gandhi

'You Know How To Achieve Results': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi During...

'You Know How To Achieve Results': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi During...

Chhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case...

Chhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case...