'You Have What It Takes To Be World Champions': Sonia Gandhi's Message To Team India Before World Cup Final Against Australia; Watch

Former Congress president and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday released a video message for the Indian cricket team, set to play the ICC World Cup final against Australian on Sunday in Ahmedabad, wishing them luck for the big clash.

Gandhi stressed that this Indian team has given valuable lessons that extend beyond the cricket field.

"Dear Team India, I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent teamwork during this world cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country and given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud. Your journey to the finals has been inspiring and has valuable lessons that extend beyond the cricket field. These lessons are of unity, hard work, determination and unwavering belief in yourself," Sonia Gandhi said.

Watch the video here:

Here is the message from CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji to Team India. pic.twitter.com/cB3jfBFwgo — Congress (@INCIndia) November 18, 2023

Cricket has always united our country: Sonia Gandhi

"I must also make a mention of individual records and stellar match-winning performances. I am reminded at this moment about the two previous occasions when India had lifted the world cup trophy. First in 1983 and then in 2011. On both those occasions, the nation felt honoured an erupted with joy," the Congress leader added.

The former Congress President, while praising the Indian team's performance, said they have what it takes to be world champions.

"Cricket has always united our country beyond gender, region, language, religion and class. And now that you get ready for the finals this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes, You have what it takes to be world champions. Goodluck team India. Jai hind!" she said.

India vs Australia World Cup final

Undefeated India will take on five-time champions in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19).

The Men in Blue will be featuring in their fourth World Cup final while the Aussies will be playing the summit clash for the 8th time in history.

India has previously won the World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011 while Australia clinched it in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

India had defeated Australia in their first match of the league stage last month and remain the only team which is yet to lose a match out of the 10 they have played in this edition. Australia lost their first-two ODIs but have since won 8 on the bounce.