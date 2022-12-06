'You have set an example for future generations,' says Lalu's fiercest critic Giriraj Singh on Rohini Acharya

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya | Twitter/Rohini Acharya

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch, Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a kidney transplant on Monday, while his daughter, Rohini Acharya was the donor. Following the successful operation, Lalu Yadav and Rohini Acharya are both recovering at the hospital.The kidney transplant procedure was completed at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Acharya, who is in her early 40s, has received accolades for making the potentially risky decision to donate her kidney to her father, a 74-year-old veteran politician.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh, one of Lalu Yadav's fiercest critics, had praised Yadav's daughter Rohini and said that she has 'set an example' with her gesture.

"Rohini Acharya is the ideal daughter. I'm proud of you. You have set an example for future generations," Singh tweeted.

“बेटी हो तो रोहणी आचार्य जैसी” गर्व है आप पर… आप उदाहरण होंगी आने वाले पीढ़ियों के लिए । pic.twitter.com/jzg3CTSmht — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 5, 2022

Yadav's eldest daughter Dr. Misa Bharti who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had tweeted an update from the hospital, sharing a video of Yadav from the hospital.

Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, the younger sibling of Misa and Rohini, also shared an update from the hospital. Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti have been staying with their ailing father in Singapore for the surgery.

Dr. Misa Bharti had also tweeted an update from the hospital yesterday regarding her sister's health, "Donor operation of younger sister Rohini has been done successfully. She is completely healthy now in ICU. Dad's operation is going on now."

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life.

पापा का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक होने के बाद उन्हें ऑपरेशन थियेटर से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया।



डोनर बड़ी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी दोनों स्वस्थ है। आपकी प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं के लिए साधुवाद। 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JR4f3XRCn2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 5, 2022