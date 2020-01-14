'You could be from RSS or BJP, get out from here': Akhilesh Yadav scolds UP govt doctor

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav courted a controversy after a video purportedly showing him scolding a government doctor went viral.
“You will not speak because you are a government servant. You can't take government's side. You could be from the RSS, you could be from BJP. You are a junior officer. Get out of this place,” Akhilesh allegedly chided the emergency medical officer Dr DS Mishra at Kannauj government hospital.
Samajwadi Party chief, who is also a member of parliament, was visiting the hospital to meet the victims of the bus fire tragedy which killed at least 10 people leaving 21 injured last week
Mr Yadav allegedly lashed out at the doctor when he sought to explain about the compensation given to the patients. Yadav was inquiring about it from the victims.
Shrikant Sharma, power minister and spokesperson of the government condemned the SP leader. “Scolding a government doctor shows your arrogance and frustration both as you are not a CM anymore. Instead of lauding doctors serving patients, he is insulting doctors.”
