'You can’t mark Vijay Diwas without crediting Indira Gandhi': Omar Abdullah hits out at Centre

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after it skipped any mention of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during today's Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah wrote: "If you credit PM Vajpayee with the victory in Kargil or the nuclear tests & credit PM Modi with the Balakote strike then you can’t possibly mark Vijay Diwas & the military success in Bangladesh without crediting PM Indira Gandhi."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also lashed out at the Centre, alleging that Indira Gandhi was being "left out" of the "misogynist" BJP government's Vijay Diwas celebrations and said it is about time PM Narendra Modi starts giving women their due.

"Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government's Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberatled Bangladesh...," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

"...@narendramodi ji, women don't believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It's about time you started giving women their due," the Congress General Secretary said.

Referring to his grandmother and the former PM, Rahul Gandhi said she took "32 bullets for the country" but her name was not even mentioned at a government event on the 1971 war anniversary in New Delhi.

"However, it does not make any difference because I know what she did for the country by giving her blood," the Congress leader added.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:18 PM IST