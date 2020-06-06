You can now change your district preference in the application form for MHT CET 2020 examination at cetcell.mahacet.com

Maharashtra CET Cell now allows applicants to apply for changing district preferences in the application form for MHT CET 2020 examination. That means, candidates can now apply to change the district of their examination centre on the official site at cetcell.mahacet.com before June 10.

“State CET Cell, Mumbai are receiving many requests to allow MHT CET 2020 registered Candidates to change their district preferences for the CBT (Computer Based Test) center for MHT CET 2020 in the situation arisen due to pandemic Covid-19. Considering the request of Parents and Candidates, State CET Cell, is allowing for registered candidates who have finally submitted their application forms for MHT CET 2020 to change their District Preferences,” reads the official notice.

Once the candidate changes his/her district preferences, the original preference will be deemed null and void.

Since the link is available only till June 10, 2020, the candidate must make sure to change their district preference before the link is deactivated.

On the other hand, candidates are also required to fill in their HSC 12th board details in their application form before June 7.

“Last date for filling in HSC Board information is till 7th June 2020 (2359 Hrs), those candidates who have failed to fill the same shall be treated as a Maharashtra State SSC Board candidates for allotting examination date. No complaints will be entertained thereafter,” reads the notice.

The MHT CET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, and 31, and on August 3, 4, and 5, 2020.