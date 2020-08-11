'You are not officials, you are traitors': BJP's Anantkumar Hegde hits out at BSNL employees

Bengaluru: BJP leader, former Union minister and current Member of Parliament, Anantkumar Hegde, known for his loudmouth, has once again courted controversy by branding BSNL employees ‘traitors’ who would be fired as they refused to work.

The MP from Uttara Kannada made the controversial remark on Monday at an event in Kumta. The video of what he said surfaced today.

"I had scolded them (BSNL employees) during a meeting in Karwar the other day. You are not officials, you are traitors. The government has given money, it is a service needed for the public and there is infrastructure but still they are not ready to work," Hegde said.