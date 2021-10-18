'Yogya, not Yogi govt': Samajwadi Party MLAs protest against inflation, rising fuel and LPG cylinder prices

Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside Vidhan Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh against inflation, rising fuel and LPG cylinder prices and unemployment.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also took to Twitter to slam the BJP and said that in the upcoming state assembly they will have to face peoples’ ire.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had attacked the BJP government over rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

"At a number of places, the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre, and the public is forced to buy everything at a higher price. The prices of diesel and LPG cylinders have also increased. Do they have any answer to this?" he said.

He also attacked the BJP dispensation, saying the state needs a 'yogya' (competent) government and not a Yogi government. Speaking to reporters at the party's headquarters here, he further alleged the BJP "has no work to do" aside from changing names. "It believes in filling pockets instead of potholes." "Uttar Pradesh needs a 'yogya' (competent) government and not a Yogi government," he said.

He was speaking after former Uttar Pradesh chief of Bahujan Samaj Party RS Kushwaha and former MP Kadir Rana joined the SP. Yadav reiterated his party's demand for a caste census, and said that when the Congress was in power at the Centre, Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sharad Yadav had demanded that a caste census was done.

He also rubbished claims of factionalism in the Samajwadi Party and claimed the BJP will not give tickets to 150 MLAs in the 2022 polls. Yadav had earlier said that SP will win 400 out of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly. He termed the BJP government "anti-farmer". "Both the UP government and the Centre have deceived (people). The truth is that no one has got a job," Yadav said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:18 PM IST