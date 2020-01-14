Yogi's UP makes Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' tax-free

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said Bollywood movies "Tanhaji" and "Chhapaak" be made tax free in the state. He said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reported PTI.

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the 17th Century military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The Ajay Devgn starrer details the Battle of Sinhagad that was fought between the Tanaji Malusare, a military commander under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Uday Singh Bhan for the Kondana Fort.

Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, with director by Om Raut at the helm.

The movie has clocked a business of whopping Rs 61.93 in the country, mostly from western, central and northern India. The box office collection for the flick observed a rising graph as the movie's first-day collection on Friday was 15.10 crore followed by 20.57 crore on Saturday and on Sunday it totalled Rs 61.93 crores.

(Inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)