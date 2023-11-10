Yogi's Diwali Gift To Ayodhya: Land Allotment For Mutts, Temples & Commercial Complexes Begin

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: IANS

Lucknow: A day before the gala function of Deepotsava, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given another gift to the temple town of Ayodhya.

On The occasion of the Dhanteras festival, the UP Housing Board has started registration for the allotment of land for the Mutts, Temples, Guest Houses and other commercial complexes in Ayodhya. With the inauguration of grand Ram Mandir in January next, the UP Government is expecting the flow of pilgrims in Ayodhya to increase many times. Keeping this in mind the state government has offered religious institutions, Mutts other states as well as countries to construct their own guest houses in Ayodhya.

Navya Ayodhya

The Housing Board has been developing a new township in the name of Navya Ayodhya The new township would be developed on 1854 acres of land purchased in Maajha, Barhata, Taruwa and Shahnawajpur villages of Ayodhya by the board.

Registaryion for Land allotment

According to the officials of Housing Board, the registration for the allotment of 40 plots to the Mutts and commercial complexes was opened on Friday. Of these 28 plots are reserved for Mutts while 12 for commercial complexes. The registration process will close on November 24 while the lottery for final allotment is to be made the next day. The rate for the plots to Mutts have been fixed between ₹50 to ₹55000 per square meter and application can be made online only. The officials informed that bidding for the commercial complexes would also be done online.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Gift Projects Worth ₹4,000 Crore To Prayagraj

Plots allocated for guest houses

Besides, the Housing Board has also developed plots for the guest houses in the new township being developed at Ayodhya. Officials informed that these plots would be allotted to the states who wish to construct their guest houses in Ayodhya. The UP Government has offered land in Ayodhya to the states and other countries for a guest house.

Till date Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Aasam, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh have applied for guest house plots. The board has already allotted 6000 square meters of land to Gujrat state for a guest house. Sri Lanka, Nepal and South Korea have also intended to have their own guest house in Ayodhya.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)