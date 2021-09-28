Yoginder Dhingra resigns as General Secretary of Punjab Congress, third Congress leader to quit after Navjot Singh Sidhu

Yoginder Dhingra on Tuesday resigned as the General Secretary of Punjab Congress after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as the state Congress president. He is the third leader to quit after Sidhu.

Dhingra is the third Congress leader to quit after Minister Razia Sultana and state party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal post Sidhu's resignation.

Dhingra's resignation comes seven days after he was appointed as the General Secretary. The decision was taken during Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's meeting with Congress party leaders in New Delhi.

Yoginder's resignation came hours after Sidhu stepped down as Punjab Congress President. Razia Sultana, Gulzar Inder Chahal also resigned 'in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu'.

Sultana said that her decision to resign as a cabinet minister is "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu". "Sidhu Sahab is a man of principles. He is fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat," she added.

Yoginder Dhingra resigns as General Secretary of Punjab Congress "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu" who stepped down earlier today



Dhingra is the third Congress leader to quit after Minister Razia Sultana & state party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal post Sidhu's resignation — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

In her resignation letter, Sultana said she will continue to work for the party as a worker in the best interest of Punjab.

"My heartfelt thanks to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi for their countless blessings on me and my family in hours of need," she added.

Minutes after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress President on Tuesday, former chief minister Amarinder Singh reacted to Sidhu's resignation and in a Tweet wrote, "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

The Chief Minister had to resign from the apex post after a bitter rival with Navjot Singh Sidhu and some of the MLAs. The exit of Sidhu from the post of Punjab Congress chief just two-and-a-half months into his tenure yet again indicates that his objective was to dethrone Amarinder from the post of CM.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:02 PM IST